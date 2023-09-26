Police say Rs5m recovered from robbers

MARDAN: District police apprehended five persons who had allegedly robbed an amount of Rs5 million at gunpoint. On September 1, Syed Nauman, a resident of Saro Shah, filed a report at City Police Station, stating that he, along with company driver Lal Muhammad, had left the company premises to deposit money in a bank. However, they were intercepted by seven gunmen on Canal Road and deprived of the aforementioned cash.
A police spokesman said that District Police Chief Najibur Rahman formed a team for the arrest of the gangsters. Using forensic techniques, the team traced and arrested Ali Shan and Arsalan, Matiullah, Muhammad Sajjad, and Hamdan.Those arrested confessed to their involvement in the robbery and surrendered the stolen cash.
ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Competition Commission of Pakistan Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu called upon Federal Minister for...
ISLAMABAD: The EU has released an additional €1 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the floods that have...
MULTAN: Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad of the Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, has issued a summons to the Multan deputy...
ISLAMABAD: The ‘off-label’ use of cancer drug Bevacizumab is helping eye specialists in preventing loss among...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A girl student was killed and the driver of a Qingqi auto rickshaw sustained injuries when a dumper...
KOHAT: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and another sustained injuries when rival parties traded fire in...