Police say Rs5m recovered from robbers

MARDAN: District police apprehended five persons who had allegedly robbed an amount of Rs5 million at gunpoint. On September 1, Syed Nauman, a resident of Saro Shah, filed a report at City Police Station, stating that he, along with company driver Lal Muhammad, had left the company premises to deposit money in a bank. However, they were intercepted by seven gunmen on Canal Road and deprived of the aforementioned cash.

A police spokesman said that District Police Chief Najibur Rahman formed a team for the arrest of the gangsters. Using forensic techniques, the team traced and arrested Ali Shan and Arsalan, Matiullah, Muhammad Sajjad, and Hamdan.Those arrested confessed to their involvement in the robbery and surrendered the stolen cash.