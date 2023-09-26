 
close
Tuesday September 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Secy orders continuing anti-water theft drive

By APP
September 26, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid has stressed on continuing the anti-water theft campaign vigorously.

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed development schemes here on Monday.Chief Engineers also attended the meeting. The secretary lauded the role of the field staff of the Irrigation department as their efforts resulted in record cotton cultivation in South Punjab.