‘Aaj Ki Umrao Jan’ to be staged at Alhamra

LAHORE:Maas Foundation is going to perform the premier show of the musical theatre play ‘Aaj Ki Umrao Jan’ on 28, 30 September and 1st October at Alhamra, The Mall.

The play will start at 6:30pm daily and entry is free for everyone. On the occasion of 14th death anniversary of legendary playwright, director and actor of TV & theatre CM Munir, Maas Foundation is paying tribute to him by dedicating this performance to him. The main idea of the play is taken from Mirza Hadi Ruswa's famous novel ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’.

The story of the play spans from the partition of India, liberation from the British to our present day society. The plot of the play not only shows the conflict of father and son due to Umrao, but actually it depicts the dark side of conflict between materialism and idealism.

The play is written by Dr Riaz Baber, directed by Aamir Nawaz, choreographed by Gulshan Majeed and Shahid Baloch while music designed by Imran Mani. Aamir Ali is associate director of the play while media coordinated by Khalid Ejaz Mufti. Cast includes Eshah Shakeel, Zohaib Haider, Eshah Malik, Zaheer Taj, Muqadas Malik, Kamran Baloch, Marvi and Sarfraz Ansari.