11 die in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE:The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,073 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,097 were injured. Out of these, 586 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 511 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue teams.
LAHORE:The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is...
LAHORE:Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid has stressed on continuing the anti-water theft campaign...
LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company on Monday has launched a comprehensive cleaning initiative in connection...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram participated as a chief guest in a seminar organised on the...
LAHORE:As part of Secondary School Second Annual Examination 2023, the papers of Chemistry and General Science were...
LAHORE:An MoU has been signed between Punjab University of Technology, Rasul and Allah Walay Trust under which the...