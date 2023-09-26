 
Tuesday September 26, 2023
Lahore

11 die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
September 26, 2023

LAHORE:The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,073 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,097 were injured. Out of these, 586 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 511 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue teams.