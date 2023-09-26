Dairy making fabricated milk sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has got a case registered against Mujahid Zubair Dairy for adulteration during a raid in Roshan Bhela, Kasur, on Monday.

PFA Director General Jahangir Anwar said acting on a tip-off, a dairy safety team of PFA Kasur raided a fake milk production unit and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk with hazardous chemicals and other ingredients.

He said the raiding team took milk samples on the spot and found contamination of vegetable oil, whey powder, polluted water and chemicals. The raiding team discarded a huge quantity of substandard milk, 50-kg powder and 48-kg ghee besides confiscating a vehicle, 11 drums, mixing machines and other goods during the raid, he added. PFA DG appreciated the raiding team for taking timely action against enemies of public health and ruined their unholy ambitions.