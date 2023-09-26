Distribution of substandard eye injections: Culprits won’t be spared: CM

LAHORE:Caretaker CM visited Mayo Hospital on Monday to meet with patients who had suffered vision impairment due to substandard injections. Chief Minister Naqvi took the time to empathise with the affected individuals. During their interactions with the CM, the patients and their families were visibly moved, their emotions pouring forth. One distraught daughter, unable to contain her tears, spoke of her mother's anguish, pleading for justice. She implored the CM to ensure the arrest of those responsible for her mother's loss of sight. In response, Mohsin Naqvi provided solace and assurance, vowing that those accountable would face due consequences. He affirmed that FIRs were registered and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused, promising to exert every effort within his capacity.

The CM informed that all resources were being mobilised for the affected patients, with ministers actively involved in overseeing their treatment. The Punjab government was shouldering the cost of their care, ensuring they received the necessary treatment free-of-charge. Dr Asad Aslam and other medical professionals briefed on the condition of patients, offering insights into their treatment plans. Highlighting a glimmer of hope, they announced the successful completion of the first operation for patient Afshan. Addressing the media, the CM affirmed that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the distribution of substandard injections. Some patients had been admitted to private hospitals while others had returned home.

The CM extended an offer of comprehensive treatment services through the Punjab govt, vowing to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice. He pledged that a thorough investigation would determine the culpable parties, stressing the need for an accurate understanding of whether the issue lay with the injection itself, its transportation, or temperature control. The injection goes from Lahore to Sadiqabad, we have to see where the problem lies. Based on the investigation report, the responsible persons involved in the incident will be determined. Can't abuse someone just for creating a news, no one will be abused and those responsible will not be spared.

He stressed the need for accountability, noting that matters related to medicines also fell under the purview of the federal govt. He expressed concern over the conduct of the drug inspector, questioning the approval of these injections for sale, he also raised questions about the role of the PHC