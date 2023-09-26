BoR’s office superintendent, sub-registrars removed

After receiving serious complaints of corruption against six sub-registrars and the office superintendent of the Board of Revenue (BoR), Sindh’s caretaker chief minister has ordered their immediate transfer, and posting well-reputed officers in their place.
Talking to interim revenue minister Younis Dhaga on the phone on Monday, caretaker CM Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar directed him to remove sub-registrars Badar Metlo, Shakil Vighio, Nadeem Baloch, Iqbal Hussain, Ismail Rahpoto and Asif Sarki. Baqar also directed the removal of BoR Office Superintendent Zia Shah for his alleged involvement in corruption in the transfer and posting of Mukhtiarkars and other revenue officers.
