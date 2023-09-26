Woman, son murdered, dumped into well in Nazimabad

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man killed his employer and his mother and dumped their bodies into a well in the Nazimabad area. The body of the man was recovered from the well and search is under way to retrieve the woman’s body.

Police said the victims had apparently been strangled before their bodies were thrown in a well at their house in Mujahid Colony in Nazimabad. The deceased woman’s daughter had informed police about the disappearance of her mother Shaista Bibi and brother Abdul Hadi who had been missing for the last few days.

Hadi was involved in a catering business and his employee Faisal killed him and his mother, police said, adding that the suspect had been arrested and he had confessed to the crime. A team of the Maritime Rescue Services has been trying to retrieve the woman’s body, which is present deep, posing challenges for the rescue team due to shortage of oxygen.

According to police, Shaista and Hadi had been missing for a week and during the investigations, they discovered that the two had been murdered and their bodies thrown into a well The body of Hadi was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

District Central SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar explained that a total of three suspects, Faisal, Zeeshan and Waheed, were involved in the murder. Two of them had been arrested and search was under way for their accomplice.

He said Faisal was taken into custody after police investigators found his statement dubious. During the interrogation, he confessed to the murders and pointed out the well where the bodies had been dumped.

The officer said Faisal had called his accomplices to the house a few days ago to rob it. They tied up and strangled Hadi and his mother during the robbery. According to Investigations SSP Hafeez Bugti, the deceased woman’s daughter complained to the Nazimabad police station about her missing mother on September 19. As the investigations began, police found Faisal involved in suspicious activities from a CDR report.