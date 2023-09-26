Aisam, Aqeel move into 2nd round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles in Tennis at Asian Games on Monday.

The pair defeated the duo of Guterres A Ferreira and Antonio Mendes from TLS 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. They will face Taipei pair of Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the mixed doubles category, Aqeel Khan and Sarah Ibrahim moved into the second round after defeating Mangolian duo of Anand Gankhuyag and Khatansuikh Batbayar 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. They will face Indian pair of Raina Ankita and Yuki Bhambri in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday (today).

The pair of Aisam ul Haq and Ushna Suhail got bye in the first round and now they are up against 10th seed Thai duo of Peangtarn Plipuech and Pruchya Isaro in the third round.

Earlier, unseeded Aqeel Khan got bye in the first round and then lost to 13th seed Khumoyun Sultanov from Uzbekistan 0-6, 1-6 in the second round of men’s singles. In women’s singles, Sarah Ibrahim was thrashed by fourth seed Alex Eala from Philippines 0-6, 0-6 in the second round. Ushna Suhail was smashed by second seed Lin Zhu from China 0-6, 0-6 in the second round.