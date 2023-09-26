Exhibition of calligraphy held

Islamabad: Islamic calligraphy, also kn­own as Arabic calligraphy, is a unique and highly regarded form of artistic expression in the Islamic world. It involves the skilful and artistic arrangement of Arabic script to create visually appealing and spiritually significant works of art. The primary source of inspiration for Islamic calligraphy is the Quran, the holy book of Islam, which is written in Arabic. Islamic calligraphy is deeply intertwined with Islamic culture and religious beliefs.

Wasil Shahid is a renowned figure in the field of Islamic calligraphy. He holds an annual solo exhibition of calligraphy at the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad. Currently, his artwork is on display at the Mall for a duration of three days. The exhibition is inaugurated by Aneeq Ahmed, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony and Sardar Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan, senior vice president Sardar Group of Companies, along with the presence of Wasil Shahid, Kashif S. Butt (senior director of sales and marketing) and other dignitaries.

Upon speaking to the audience Aneeq ahmed said that Islamic calligraphy is highly respected and has a rich history that dates back centuries. It has been used to adorn mosques, palaces, manus­cripts, and everyday objects, and it continues to be a vibrant and valued form of artistic expression in the Islamic world and beyond. Islamic calligraphy is used to convey religious messages or verses from the Quran. Many Islamic calligraphers create works that highlight the beauty and importance of Quranic verses. Islamic calligraphy exemplifies the deep connection between art, culture, and spirituality in the Islamic tradition.