Lesco recovers Rs346.45m from 10,878 defaulters in 12 days

LAHORE:The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered a total of Rs346.45 million from 10,878 dead defaulters in all its circles during the last 12 days of its recovery campaign.

Lesco spokesman told media here Sunday that for the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from Lesco defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while Lesco CEO Engineer Shahid Haidar designated four senior officers to assist them in recovery from defaulters.

He said that during the 12 days of recovery campaign, Lesco recovered a total of Rs346.45 million from 10,878 dead defaulters in all its circles. He elaborated Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City recovered outstanding dues of Rs41.52 million from 1,169 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs93.91 million from 1,410 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, Lesco Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo along with Tehsildar Model Town and Tehsildar Cantt recovered Rs50.73 million from 1,311 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs22.22 million from 764 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana and Tehsildar Sheikhupura recovered Rs16.91 million from 677 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs34.04 million from 1,076 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that Lesco Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara recovered outstanding dues of Rs22.71 million from 1,586 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs64.41 million from 2,885 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 12th day of its recovery campaign, Lesco with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered a total of Rs23.55 million from 763 dead defaulters in its various circles of operation. He mentioned that on the seventh day of recovery campaign, the Lesco recovered outstanding dues of Rs3.83 million from 83 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs4.37 million from 105 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs3.84 million from 85 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs1.79 million from 46 defaulters in South Circle, Rs1.37 million from 57 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs2.19 million from 97 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs1.75 million from 128 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs4.41 million from 162 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Commenting on the outcome of outgoing recovery campaign, Lesco CEO Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company was facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.