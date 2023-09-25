Five injured men arrested after shoot-outs with police

The District East police claimed to have arrested five suspects after wounding them in three separate shoot-outs on Sunday. SSP Irfan Bahadur said that one encounter took place in Bahadurabad and two others in Ferozabad.

The officer said the suspects were involved in dozens of cases of robbery, adding that five pistols, cash, mobile phones and three motorbikes were recovered from their possession. He said the weapons seized from the suspects have been sent for forensic analysis.