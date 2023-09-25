Navy employee, minor daughter shot dead

An employee of the Pakistan Navy and his minor daughter were killed in a firing incident in the Korangi area on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in firing incidents in other areas of the city, four persons, including a woman, were injured. The incident in Korangi took place near Chamra Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. Armed culprits shot and killed the man and his daughter.

Upon receiving the information, police and Rangers rushed to the scene and transported the casualties to a hospital. Police seized eight empty pistol shells and a motorcycle from the crime scene.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and sought details from the District Korangi SSP. According to police, the deceased man had been identified as 27-year-old Tahir Zaman and his daughter as two-year-old Anum.

Police said they had recovered a card of the Pakistan Navy from the pocket of the murdered man, suggesting that he was an employee of the navy. The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained as the police are investigating the case from different angles. Investigators say the man and his daughter might have been shot due to resistance during a robbery or personal enmity. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.