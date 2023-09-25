Peshawar demolish Rawalpindi in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Peshawar registered their first win of the season when they demolished Rawalpindi by an innings and 93 runs at Abbottabad stadium on Sunday.

Waqar Ahmed Snr and Abbas Ali resumed Peshawar's innings. Their partnership of 111 runs was crucial, with Waqar's outstanding 184 being the highlight. However, Kashif Ali's five-wicket haul provided some respite for Rawalpindi's bowlers. Rawalpindi's second innings got off to a shaky start, losing three important wickets early on. Mohammad Ilyas removed Abdul Faseeh and Umer Waheed in successive balls, putting Rawalpindi under pressure. Ilyas also registered a five-wicket haul. Rawalpindi were bowled out for just 87 runs, resulting in Peshawar's victory by a margin of 93 runs with an innings to spare.

Lahore Whites vs. Multan (Gaddafi Stadium):

Multan continued their batting after a rain delay. Sharoon Siraj and Hamayun Altaf both contributed half-centuries, solidifying Multan's control over the game. Mohammad Naveed and Mohammad Irfan picked two wickets each. Multan finished the day comfortably at 329 for six wickets, with Aamer Yamin and Ali Usman at the crease.

Faisalabad vs. Lahore Blues (Pindi Cricket Stadium):

Faisalabad started the day at 211 for eight wickets. They lost the remaining two wickets without adding any runs to their total. Skipper Imran Butt made efforts to provide a solid start, with partnerships of 25 runs each with Umar Siddiq and Rizwan Hussain, followed by a 45-run partnership with Usman Salahuddin. However, Lahore Blues' batting saw periodic wicket falls. Lahore managed to score 201 runs, largely thanks to Nisar Ahmed's 44 runs. Faisalabad's bowling strength was evident with three wickets each from skipper Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Ali, and Khurram Shahzad. Faisalabad lost both openers cheaply in their second innings and ended the day at 34 for the loss of two wickets.

FATA vs. Karachi Whites (Shoaib Akhtar Stadium):

Karachi resumed their batting at 64 for four on the fourth day. Rameesh Aziz, Danish Aziz, and Mohammad Hassan played fighting knocks, helping Karachi Whites reach a total of 144 before being bowled out. Irfanullah Shah took four wickets, while Sameen Gul and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi claimed two wickets each for FATA. FATA's innings lacked stability as wickets kept falling without solid partnerships. The highest score of the innings was 24, coming from Mohammad Nisar Afridi's bat. At stumps, FATA were at 110 for six in 41 overs.