Noor Muqadam, Sarah’s fathers urge CJP to ensure swift justice

Sarah Inam (left) and Noor Mukadam. — GeoNews/file

ISLAMABAD: The father of murdered Noor Muqadam, former ambassador Shaukat Muqadam, and father of Sarah Inam, a victim of brutal physical violence that caused her death, Inam-ur-Rahim, Sunday urged the Supreme Court to expedite the trial of their daughters’ murders.

Inam-ur-Rahim and Shaukat Muqadam held a press conference at the National Press Club here.

Shaukat said Sarah Inam was killed in a very painful way, adding, “After this incident, I and my wife went to Inam Sahib’s house. We knew the pain these people were going through. We approached the courts for justice but a lengthy trial followed.”

He said during the trial of Noor Muqadam, it was claimed that it was an open and shut case, and we were told that there would be a fair trial. He added that on February 24, 2022, his daughter’s killer was sentenced to death.

“The case went to the High Court and Noor’s killer (Zahir Jafer) was sentenced to death twice. Chief Justice Amir Farooq sentenced Zahir Jafer to capital punishment and upheld his punishment. Now my daughter’s case is pending with the Supreme Court,” Shaukat Muqadam said.

“It is requested that the Supreme Court should hear this case as soon as possible,” he said, adding if such cases lingered on for years, the public will lose confidence in the system.

Shaukat Muqadam also requested the SC to hear Sarah Inam’s case, so that she could get justice.

“These girls wanted to do a lot in the society. Fifty percent of Pakistan’s population is women; it is not like women sit at home. It is not possible that fifty percent of the country’s population is left behind,” he said.

Noor Muqadam’s father wept during the press conference. He added that Sara Inam was not safe in her husband’s house.

Sarah Inam’s father, Inam-ur-Rahim said a day earlier on September 23, it was one year since his daughter passed away.

He said that he had never thought that such an incident would happen, adding, “My daughter was an innocent and simple girl who used to see everything at its face value.”

He added that the behaviour of Shahnawaz (Sarah’s husband) towards his daughter was revealed to him by her friends.

“We did not know anything about this family except Ayaz Amir (Shahnawaz’s father). Shahnawaz wanted to extort money from my daughter,” he alleged.

Inam-ur-Rahim added that the police had investigated this case in detail and extended his gratitude to the police for supporting him in this case.

“The opposing counsel tried hard to prolong the case. Witnesses used to come to the court but our opposing counsel did not come to the court.

I was told that the judge cannot compel the lawyer to come to the court,” he said. “We request the chief justice of Pakistan to deal with our case. The state should become a party against the murderer. Instead of parents, the government should be a party,” Inam-ur-Rahim said.