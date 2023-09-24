Govt of Japan honours Dr Ghazala

LAHORE : The Government of Japan has conferred the award “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays” on President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Lahore Dr Ghazala Irfan in recognition of her significant contribution towards strengthening friendship, cultural relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman also graced the occasion. He said Dr Ghazala Irfan has brought honour to Pakistan. He thanked the prime minister and the ambassador of Japan for appreciating her great work. The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded by Emperor of Japan to individuals, both Japanese and foreign in recognition of long-time dedication. The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro on behalf of the Government of Japan conferred the decoration on Dr Ghazala Irfan at the ceremony in a local hotel in Lahore on Saturday, September 23 in recognition of her decade long services. The family, relatives, friends and colleagues of Dr Ghazala attended the ceremony.

As President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association Lahore, Dr Ghazala has worked enthusiastically with full dedication to promote Japan-Pakistan cultural relations for several decades, especially by organising and supporting various Japanese cultural events in Lahore. The Government of Japan greatly values her dedications in this regard.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Japanese Ambassador congratulated Dr Ghazala for receiving this prestigious imperial decoration which is an acknowledgement of her dedicated efforts for the promotion of Japan-Pakistan friendly relations, especially in the field of art and culture. “People to people interaction is always the basis of our bilateral relations and with generous cooperation of Dr Ghazala, this became possible here in Lahore,” Wada Mitsuhiro said.

The ambassador also said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have enjoyed strong friendship and goodwill. When we celebrated the 70th diplomatic anniversary last year and even the 65th anniversary back in 2017, Dr Ghazala has been very enthusiastic to take part in our celebration together with friends in Lahore. The ambassador wished her all the success in her future endeavours and hoped that she will continue to promote the cultural relations between Japan and Pakistan.

On receiving the award, Dr. Ghazala expressed her gratitude to the Government of Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad for honouring her dedications by holding the special conferral ceremony in province capital.