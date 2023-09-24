Israel strikes Gaza again amid new violence at border

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The Israeli army launched a drone strike on the Gaza Strip on Saturday after violent protests in which three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire, sources on both sides said.
A drone “struck a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation, adjacent to the area where a violent riot was taking place”, the army said. It added that “shots were fired toward” Israeli soldiers near the border during the strike, without reporting any casualties.
Earlier in the day, Palestinian demonstrators faced off against Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, an AFP journalist reported. Demonstrators set fire to tyres and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. Three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire, according to the Gaza health ministry.
