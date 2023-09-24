KWSC assures UC chairmen of early resolution of problems

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed held a meeting with various Union Committee chairmen on Friday.

Under the direction of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the KWSC is taking all possible measures to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the citizens and its fair distribution, said the CEO.

He said that they provide all the facilities of water supply and drainage to all citizens without discrimination of politics, religion, nation, caste and race, because water has nothing to do with politics. “Therefore, we will provide water in the city not politically but on a public basis and distribute it equitably.”

Project Director Karachi Water Sewerage Services Improvement Abdul Ala Bhatti, Muhammad Hanif Baloch, Zafar Palijo, Sikandar Zardari and all superintendents and executive engineers were present in the meeting.

The union committee chairmen informed the CEO about the various water supply and drainage problems faced in their respective union committees and asked that all the problems should be solved on a priority basis.

The CEO of the water corporation assured the delegation of immediate resolution of all complaints and issued orders to the officers on the spot to ensure that all issues be resolved on a priority basis.

While giving instructions to the officers, he asked them to submit the complete details of all the works and take their approval and start the work immediately.

He said that together with the elected local government representatives, all the problems would be solved on a priority basis and better facilities would be provided to the citizens, because providing better facilities to the citizens was one of our top priorities.

He said that the water corporation was striving day and night to serve the citizens with a new commitment and a new identity.

On this occasion, he further said that any officer or employee of the water corporation found involved in water theft would be exposed.

During the meeting, the delegation addressed the CEO and said that “we are happy that you gave us time,” and after hearing all the issues with satisfaction issued orders on the spot to resolve them immediately.

A few days ago, Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister chaired a meeting in Karachi and said water hydrants were set up to provide water to the colonies that were established temporarily, but in Karachi, such hydrants had become a source of minting money.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab told the interim CM that there were seven official hydrants of the KWSC. To this, the CM said there should be a proper system, procedure and rules for their operations.

The mayor said the KWSC with the support of police and the Rangers had started a crackdown on the illegal hydrants. He disclosed that the police had arrested 70 people for running illegal hydrants and impounded 17 water tankers.

The CM directed the local government department to speed up operations against the illegal hydrants and did not allow such illegal trade.

The CM expressed displeasure at overflowing manholes that were damaging roads. He directed the KWSC to ensure proper functioning of their sewerage system.