World action required: Sardar Attique highlights RAW’s globalised terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, ex-Premier AJK, President Muslim Conference, has urged serious action by the world leaders and human rights organizations to counter Indian terror agency RAW from going global in its widespread terror and killing activities.

“Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s targeted murder in Canada is now being condemned by Western democracies as a diabolic act of Indian RAW. This heinous secret is open now worldwide,” Sardar Attique said in a media statement Friday.

He drew the attention of the world community to the repeated calls by him and other Kashmiri leaders that India has launched dozens of human killer agencies which are busy in group murders of Kashmiri youth and leaders and serial abductions of women in India-held part of Jammu and Kashmir state.

“The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada has once again confirmed the truth of our frequent calls to the international community and it is time to oust India from its UN membership as it is a shocking slur to keep Indian terror country in the UN fold,” Sardar Attique added.

The Kashmiri leader reminded that Indian agencies have been carrying out all sorts of anti-human killing activities in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Baluchistan. “RAW is a proxy killer in Afghanistan also and its agent Kulbubhushan Jadhav is still under investigation in Pakistan,” he reminded, adding that all world countries should shut the presence of RAW in their national lands to prevent a repeat of the Canada killer episode.