Ranipur maid torture case: Two accused remanded

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Khairpur on Saturday remanded two accused Pir Syed Fayyaz Shah and Mansoor Memon to police custody for four days in the murder case of Ranipur maid Fatima Furriro. The Khairpur Police on Saturday confirmed the arrest of Pir Syed Fayyaz Shah s/o Moiuddin Shah Jillani and Mansoor s/o Manzoor Hussain Memon.
The police presented accused Fayyaz Shah and Mansoor in the Anti-Terrorism Court, Khairpur and requested the court to grant them 14-day physical remand of the accused. Nadeem Badar Kazi, District and Session judge/Anti-Terrorism Court Khairpur handed over the accused to police on a four-day physical remand.
