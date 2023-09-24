 
September 24, 2023
SC registrar seeks list of high court rulings with contradictions

By Our Correspondent
September 24, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Registrar has asked the office concerned to compile and submit within 15 days a list of high court cases having some contradictions. The Registrar’s office in a circular issued stated that appeals against the verdicts of high courts are pending in the Supreme Court, adding that in a number of high court’s decisions, some contradictions were pinpointed. In this respect, the Registrar’s office directed the concerned department to compile within 15 days, list of those cases having contradictions and submit it accordingly.