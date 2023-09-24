SC registrar seeks list of high court rulings with contradictions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Registrar has asked the office concerned to compile and submit within 15 days a list of high court cases having some contradictions. The Registrar’s office in a circular issued stated that appeals against the verdicts of high courts are pending in the Supreme Court, adding that in a number of high court’s decisions, some contradictions were pinpointed. In this respect, the Registrar’s office directed the concerned department to compile within 15 days, list of those cases having contradictions and submit it accordingly.
ISLAMABAD: The government’s ongoing campaign against power theft, which commenced on September 7, has yielded a...
OTTAWA: David Cohen, the United States Ambassador to Canada, has said that a “shared intelligence among Five Eyes...
RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan...
ISLAMABAD: A senior judge of the Supreme Court has recommended to the Supreme Judicial Council to dismiss as...
ISLAMABAD: The Secretary-General of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, has said the party wants...
MOGADISHU: Thirteen people were killed and 20 others wounded in central Somalia on Saturday after a suicide bomber...