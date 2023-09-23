SL, BD into semis as rain plays a hand

HANGZHOU: Sri Lanka swept aside Thailand on Friday in a rain-affected women´s cricket quarter-final at the Asian Games and Bangladesh joined them in the last four after their clash with Hong Kong was washed out.

Sri Lanka easily chased down their target of 79 in 15 overs of a rain-affected match at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Thailand had earlier fought back from 37-6 to post 78-7 in their 15 overs, largely due to a battling 31 off 24 balls from Chanida Sutthiruang batting at number seven. The Sri Lankans cruised past their target with 25 balls to spare, Harshitha Samarawickrama hitting a six to end the contest as they finished on 84-2.

Sri Lanka will face Pakistan on Sunday in the second semi-final with India playing Bangladesh, who progressed on higher world ranking after their quarter-final with Hong Kong was washed out later on Friday.