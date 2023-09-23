‘Rana Sana’s remarks vindicate PTI’s claim of regime change conspiracy’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has again called for holding accountable all the ‘malicious characters’ involved in the ‘regime change conspiracy’ as PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah’s confessional statement further endorsed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s stance on the heinous objectives of the plot.

Reacting to Rana Sanaullah’s statement regarding PMLN’s vote in support of the extension of former COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and the ‘conspiracy’ against the PTI-elected government, a party spokesman termed his assertion an endorsement of the PTI chairman’s standpoint about the heinous objectives of the regime change conspiracy and the heinousness of the characters involved in it.

PTI Spokesman Raoof Hasan said that the reality of the conspiracy behind closed doors against the elected democratic government in the country and the characters involved in the plot became unfurled before the nation from every angle.

He said that the entire related details of the ‘broad daylight robbery’ on the mandate of democracy and the people were being presented before the nation by the conspirators themselves one after another.

He recalled that the defence minister of the then PDM government had openly and explicitly admitted that the undemocratic and non-political elements were engaged in conspiracies against the elected PTI government from day one.

The PTI spokesman contended that “The Intercept,” which published the content of the secret message sent by the Pakistani ambassador to the United States, exposed the factors behind the regime change conspiracy to the world. He lamented that, despite the strong insistence of the former prime minister, a high-level judicial inquiry into the conspiracy was avoided under a well-conceived scheme to shield the conspirators and facilitators.

The PTI spokesman stressed the need that it was the responsibility of the state to hold those accountable who had plunged the country into the worst crises by slaughtering the Constitution, democracy, people’s mandate, economy, and politics.