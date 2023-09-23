Gangster gunned down

Islamabad: An absconder has gunned down during a shootout between the local police and gang of history-sheeters wanted to police in killing, armed robberies, land grabbing and attempted murder cases, a police spokesman said.
The Khanna police, upon receiving information about the presence of the gangsters in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, conducted raid at a hideout to arrest them, the gangsters opened firing at the police party resulted in encounter between the gangsters and police, consequently, a gangsters killed on the spot while remaining managed to escape from the scene.
