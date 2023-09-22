Convict gets life term, Rs3.3m fine in murder case

BATKHELA: A local court on Thursday awarded life term and imposed a fine of Rs3.3 million on a convict for murdering a man and injuring his wife in Malakand district.

The Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rashidullah Kundi handed down the punishment after the police and prosecution proved the case with solid evidence against the convict Wajid Ali, a resident of Gul Dherai Sakhakot.

According to the verdict, the convict would go through imprisonment for life and pay Rs3.3 million fine for killing one Naik Muhammad and injuring his wife.The court ordered that the fine should be recovered from his property or else the convict would be jailed for more eight months

One Framan had registered a case against the convict in the Levy Post in Sakhakot in Malakand district that Wajid Ali had forced his entry into their house and shot dead his father in the presence of inmates.