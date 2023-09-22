TDAP says tackling UAE meat restrictions

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Thursday held shipping lines responsible for the ban imposed by the UAE on chilled meat imports from Pakistan via the sea.

The UAE imposed a ban, effective October 10, 2023, on importing fresh chilled meat from Pakistan via the sea route. TDAP said it was actively addressing the recent ban, and that the ban followed the arrival of several containers of sub-standard fresh beef in Dubai, as reported by the Dubai Municipal Authorities.

It pointed out that initial investigations have revealed that the sub-standard quality of meat was allegedly due to inefficient / non-functional refrigeration system installed in the reefer containers, which is a responsibility of the shipping lines. It has also been learnt that the concerned exporters have filed damages against the shipping line.

TDAP said that the Pakistani Consulate, in Dubai, has engaged with stakeholders, to ascertain the reason for this unfortunate event, including requesting for a formal meeting with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to present Pakistan’s viewpoint and comprehensively address their concerns.

The mission will seek to assuage the concerns highlighted by the UAE authorities and at the same time strongly advocate for vacation of the ban. TDAP remains committed to facilitating fair trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE while upholding international standards of quality and safety.

“We are optimistic that through constructive dialogue and cooperation, both nations will find an amicable resolution that allows the resumption of fresh chilled meat exports from Pakistan to the UAE,” TDAP said, while adding that it continues to closely follow developments in the case.