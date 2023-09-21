PHA to rebuild butterfly house

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General has ordered the upgradation of the country’s first Butterfly House at the botanical garden of Lahore’s Jallo Park.
Opened in 2015, the first-of-its-kind butterfly aviary spread over 16,500 square feet and houses about 50 types of butterflies, including some foreign species. In a meeting on Wednesday, PHA DG Muhammad Tahir Wattoo ordered a feasibility report detailing the ways to attract tourists and educate the general public about the ‘colourful creatures.’
According to a spokesperson, the authority had originally planted thousands of plants at the facility to provide a natural ambience. While addressing the meeting, Wattoo noted the authority planned to complete the engineering work such as maintaining the roof, dome and chillers to provide an enabling natural environment for butterflies’ growth.
