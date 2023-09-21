Lesco recovers Rs29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8th day

LAHORE:The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs29.17 million from 997 dead defaulters on the eighth day of its recovery campaign on Wednesday.

Overall, the Lesco teams have recovered a total of Rs184.40 million from 7,088 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation during the recovery campaign. Lesco spokesman told media here Wednesday that on the eighth day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City and Tehsildar Shalimar recovered outstanding dues of Rs4.31 million from 97 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs4.52 million from 96 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Similarly, Lesco Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo along with Tehsildar Model Town and Tehsildar Cantt recovered Rs5.56 million from 124 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs2.04 million from 97 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer M Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib and Tehsildar Sheikhupura recovered Rs2.11 million from 53 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs1.84 million from 67 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that Lesco Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara recovered outstanding dues of Rs3.76 million from 256 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs5.03 million from 207 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

He elaborated that Lesco recovered outstanding dues of Rs25.42 million from 746 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs27.72 million from 948 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs32.41 million from 888 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs13.91 million from 541 defaulters in South Circle, Rs9.63 million from 403 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs20.57 million from 743 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs15.11 million from 1,038 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs39.63 million from 1,781 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Meanwhile, in its ongoing operation against electricity thieves around 14 people were arrested on Wednesday. Around 475 consumers in all circles were found involved in electricity theft and 473 FIRs against the electricity thieves were filed in the respective police stations.