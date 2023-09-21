PEF to open 300 new schools under Roshan Thal project

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Board of Directors approved the launch of the Roshan Thal project under which 300 new schools will be opened in Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang and Layyah and more than 18,000 out-of-school children will be brought to schools.

Chairperson Board of Directors Dr Saeed Shafqat presided over the 85th meeting of the PEF Board of Directors at the PEF head office here on Wednesday. Managing Director PEF Manzar Javed Ali presented the agendas for approval in the meeting.

The Punjab Education Foundation board approved a 30% increase in the salaries of the officers, executive assistants, office assistants, office boys and drivers. The board also approved the formation of a Research Advisory Committee, which will conduct research evaluation of the topics assigned to the universities by PEF.

Along with this, the PEF Board of Directors has also recommended further increase in the allowance of MEOs so that the PEF MEOs can easily monitor schools in remote areas of province. PEF MD also informed the meeting in detail about PEF Ibrahim Model School.

The board approved the upgrading of Ibrahim Model School from secondary level to higher secondary level. Secretary Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Syed Haider Iqbal, VC University of Education Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, representative from School Education Department Naveed Shehzad Mirza (Additional Secretary, ER), representative from Planning and Development Department Hassan Farooq (Assistant Chief, Education), representative from Finance Department Mian Abdul Qadir Shah, Shaheen Mehboob (Deputy Secretary), Dr Azam Ch (Education Specialist), Dr Basit Khan (Technocrat) and Asma Waziri (Education Specialist) attended the meeting. Deputy Managing Director (Operations) Qurat ul Ain Memon, Deputy Managing Director (Support Services) Raja M Ashraf, Deputy Managing Director (FCRM) M Farooq and other senior officers of PEF attended the meeting.

PU students honoured

Punjab University Jhelum Campus' students, including Moeed Ahmed and Muhammad Ather Ashfaq participated in 2023 Asia-Pacific International Moot Court competition and showcased their talent and got 3rd position as a team. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has congratulated students on this marvelous achievement.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Sughra Begum Centre for Education Policy & Development will organise a seminar on ‘One Country or Many?' today (Thursday) at 11am at Al Raazi Hall.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, University of Poonch VC Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Prof Dr Muhammad Nizammudin, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain and Director Sughra Begum Centre for Education Policy & Development Dr Sonia Omer will address the seminar.