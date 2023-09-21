Urawa banned from Japanese cup after fan rampage

TOKYO: Asian club champions Urawa Red Diamonds have been banned from Japan´s domestic Emperor´s Cup competition next season after their fans rioted following a game last month.
A group of Urawa supporters ripped down barriers, shoved over a security guard and threatened opposition fans after a 3-0 loss away to Nagoya Grampus in the last 16 of the competition on August 2.
The Japan Football Association´s disciplinary committee handed down the unprecedented one-season ban on Tuesday evening. The JFA had already given 17 Urawa fans indefinite bans from domestic games in late August. Urawa´s fans have landed the club in hot water before, with the J-League ordering them to play a game behind closed doors in 2014 after supporters hoisted a banner that said "Japanese only". Urawa have won the Emperor´s Cup eight times, a joint record they hold alongside Keio University.
