Caretaker govt’s privatisation process unlawful, says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani questioned the policy decision of the Caretaker Government with regard to privatization and said that the completion of the process of privatisation of PIA, Islamabad Airport and other public institutions by the Caretaker Government, despite the amendment to section 230, Election Act, 1973, is beyond the law and the Constitution, 1973.

“The role of the Caretaker Government is to assist the Election Commission in holding free and fair elections within 90 days under Article 224, Constitution, 1973,” he said in a statement on Wednesday while terming the policy decision of privatization of PIA, Islamabad Airport and other institutions as beyond the law.

Raza Rabbani reiterated the demand that the Election Commission of Pakistan should announce the date of the elections as mandated by the law and the Constitution to end the uncertainty.

He said the visit of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab to China seeking fresh avenues of investment is also beyond the law and the Constitution, 1973.