Skirmish with fighters in held Kashmir over, eight killed: India

HELD SRINAGAR: India said on Tuesday that a weeklong battle between its soldiers and suspected fighters in IIOJ&K had ended with eight people killed.

The battle started last Wednesday when the fighters ambushed and killed two soldiers and a police officer who were patrolling the Gadole forests in the disputed territory. Over the following days, three more soldiers were found dead after they went missing during the protracted firefight. The Indian army deployed helicopters and drones and launched bombs into the forests while pursuing the attackers.