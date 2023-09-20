 
close
Wednesday September 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Alleged killers of official held

By Bureau report
September 20, 2023

PESHAWAR: A gang involved in the murder of director examination of the Public Service Commission in Peshawar few weeks back had been busted, officials said on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Kashif Abbasi told reporters that four members of the ring had been arrested. Kashif Abbasi said raids were being conducted to apprehend the accomplices of the arrested accused.