Govt warns against use of Indian IT, AI products

ISLAMABAD: Indian products are being used in Pakistani IT industry, fintech and banking sector, it was revealed on Tuesday. It is feared India may interfere in the Pakistani IT sector through its products.

According to sources, the federal government has sent a letter to all the ministries, divisions and provincial governments stating some companies of IT sector, industries and banks are acquiring Artificial Intelligence (AI) products and services to increase their business growth.

It has been learnt Pakistan’s financial sector, including some banks, buy IT products from Indian companies. These companies provide them with IT products, cyber security and other solution services. Malware virus is feared to be present in these products.

There is a threat to important information of Pakistani banking sector from the products of Indian companies, the sources said. Data and personal identification information could be misused due to presence of malware virus.

Indian companies could acquire data and gain access to monitoring capabilities, it is feared.

In the letter, it is recommended to abandon the use of Indian products. All the users are advised to avoid the use of Artificial Intelligence products of Indian-origin. They are also asked to consult Pakistan Software House for alternative products.

All the federal and provincial ministries have been asked to inform the people concerned about this.