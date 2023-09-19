Rural Youth Summit starts today

PESHAWAR: A three-day Rural Youth Summit will get underway here today (Tuesday). A communication said the event has been organised by the Pakistan Community Support Project in partnership with the World Bank.
Caretaker KP Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan will be the chief guest. World BankCountry Director, Najy Benhassine, will attend the conference as well.
This year’s theme “Digital Solutions for Rural Youth” is dedicated to one of the country’sbiggest gatherings of the youth primarily hailing from the rural areas of KP including Khyber, Peshawar, and Nowshera districts which are the project implementation areas.
The organisers said in addition to sessions to enable knowledge transfer, ideas sharing, skills development, and experience exchange, the summit is expected to provide a platform for empowering youth to explore innovative ideas that tackle local development challenges and promote dialogue with government and non-government organizations to launch initiatives for youth development. The summit is specifically dedicated to the rural youth to provide them with opportunities to engage with experts and peers on rural development issues.
LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan made a history on Monday by live telecasting the proceedings of a set of...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The funeral prayer for the martyred police constable was offered with state honours on...
KARACHI: A sessions court confirmed on Monday the interim pre-arrest bail granted to Muhammad Sharjil Goplani,...
ISLAMABAD: The syndicate meeting of the University of Poonch Rawalakot was held on Monday with Azad Jammu and Kashmir ...
TAKHTBHAI: Two accused were arrested in a case concerning cattle theft and stolen money was recovered from them.A...
TIMERGARA: Three athletes led by Jamal Said, the founder of Pakistan Road Runners Association reached Timergara on...