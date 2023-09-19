Rural Youth Summit starts today

PESHAWAR: A three-day Rural Youth Summit will get underway here today (Tuesday). A communication said the event has been organised by the Pakistan Community Support Project in partnership with the World Bank.

Caretaker KP Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan will be the chief guest. World BankCountry Director, Najy Benhassine, will attend the conference as well.

This year’s theme “Digital Solutions for Rural Youth” is dedicated to one of the country’sbiggest gatherings of the youth primarily hailing from the rural areas of KP including Khyber, Peshawar, and Nowshera districts which are the project implementation areas.

The organisers said in addition to sessions to enable knowledge transfer, ideas sharing, skills development, and experience exchange, the summit is expected to provide a platform for empowering youth to explore innovative ideas that tackle local development challenges and promote dialogue with government and non-government organizations to launch initiatives for youth development. The summit is specifically dedicated to the rural youth to provide them with opportunities to engage with experts and peers on rural development issues.