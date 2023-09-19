PU ORIC launches official website

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) has launched its official website to facilitate teachers and promote industry-academia linkages.

In this regard, the inaugural ceremony was held at PU Vice-Chancellor’s office here on Monday. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Dr Shakil Ahmad, Director General IT Dr Kamran Abid, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Aqil Inam, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Irfan, Director IT Imran Qureshi, Deputy Director Mujtaba Gondal and others were present. In his address, Dr Khalid highlighted the importance of the website and appreciated the efforts of ORIC and IT staff for designing a comprehensive website.