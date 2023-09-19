Better investments

This letter refers to the news report ‘Traders’ body supports government action against business mafia’ (September 13, 2023). According to the report, the All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran’s supreme council chairman has commended the state’s ongoing efforts to curb business mafias, which have made the lives of ordinary people miserable and undermined legal business activities. I wholly concur with this analysis.
The chairman also made an interesting suggestion, asking for the abolishment of taxes on property transactions as it diverts capital towards “dollars, gold and smuggled items”. I believe this suggestion is fair enough. We ought to make certain types of investments more attractive for the people, especially when it comes to real estate and the stock market.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
More and more people are leaving Pakistan. A record 800,000 have left Pakistan during the first six months of this...
It is quite galling that our leaders are ready to listen to the IMF while ignoring the over 200 million citizens of...
It has been more than a week since Sepco launched a grand operation against electricity theft due to mounting losses....
The Ranipur incident, where an influential Pir stands accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a ten-year-old...
In view of the increasing prices of petrol and diesel and the abundant availability of coal in Thar, Sindh, Pakistan...
The SC’s order for the restoration of NAB cases against several politicians, right before the retirement of the...