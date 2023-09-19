Better investments

This letter refers to the news report ‘Traders’ body supports government action against business mafia’ (September 13, 2023). According to the report, the All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran’s supreme council chairman has commended the state’s ongoing efforts to curb business mafias, which have made the lives of ordinary people miserable and undermined legal business activities. I wholly concur with this analysis.

The chairman also made an interesting suggestion, asking for the abolishment of taxes on property transactions as it diverts capital towards “dollars, gold and smuggled items”. I believe this suggestion is fair enough. We ought to make certain types of investments more attractive for the people, especially when it comes to real estate and the stock market.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore