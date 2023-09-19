Railways increases fares by five percent

A representational image of a passenger train on track in Pakistan. — Radio Pakistan/File

LAHORE: After the recent rise in petroleum product prices, Pakistan Railways increased its fares. The Railways announced a five percent surge in the fares for all express and goods trains. The new fares will be implemented from September 19 onward. A notification regarding the fare hike has been issued by the Railway authorities. It is worth mentioning that this is the third time in the past two months that train fares have been revised upwards.