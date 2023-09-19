Railways increases fares by five percent

LAHORE: After the recent rise in petroleum product prices, Pakistan Railways increased its fares. The Railways announced a five percent surge in the fares for all express and goods trains. The new fares will be implemented from September 19 onward. A notification regarding the fare hike has been issued by the Railway authorities. It is worth mentioning that this is the third time in the past two months that train fares have been revised upwards.
Director-General of the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Hamid Al Zaabi....
THE HAGUE: Russia hit out at Ukraine at the International Court of Justice on Monday, as the two warring countries...
ISLAMABAD: As the IMF has linked an increase in gas tariff for allowing power consumers to pay bills in three-month...
ISLAMABAD: The world of billionaires is as fascinating as it is diverse. From tech moguls in the United States to...
We are currently still gathering information. The investigation is ongoing, a JBC spokesman told AFP
According to schedule, “General Debate” will kick off at 9am Tuesday with address from UN Secretary-General