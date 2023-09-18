Another hike in POL prices: People fear new wave of inflation

LAHORE: No relief to the general public from increasing prices was witnessed while people fear a new wave of inflation after further increase in the petroleum products prices. With the increase in petroleum prices, the transportation charges of goods carriers would further increase which will ultimately be added to the consumer prices. This is the first season when the rates of seasonal vegetables are not coming down as in the past it came to the lowest and in some cases seasonal vegetables sold Rs20-30 per kg. However, this year the prices of seasonal vegetables are not reducing and remained above Rs60 to 70 per kg at peak season and now above Rs100 per kg.

Further, the official rates are not being implemented which also raised questions about the ability of district management. The price of chicken was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs324-336 per kg, sold at Rs360-400 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs504 per kg, and sold at Rs520-1,000 per kg.

The price of potato sugar-free A-grade was further increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg. The price of onion A-grade reduced, fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs90 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade cut by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg, B-grade at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and C-grade at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of garlic local was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs275-285 per kg, sold at Rs320-340 per kg, and garlic harnai by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs455-470, sold at Rs500-600 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai further increased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs1,030-1,050 per kg, garlic Indonesia reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs920-940 per kg, both sold at Rs1,200 per kg. Cucumber farm price cut by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Bitter gourd price was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. The price of Spinach farm reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Zucchini local gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg. The price of lemon local gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, lemon China reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

Ladyfinger price cut by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg. Green chili price A-grade further increased by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs80-850 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Carrot Chinese reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, carrot local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Turnip was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Pea price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs270-280 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs40 per bundle. Beans sold at Rs500 per kg. The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs95-180 per kg, sold at Rs120-300 per kg. The price of Banana A-category unchanged at Rs140-145 per dozen, sold at Rs160-200 per dozen, and B-category up by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs90-95 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs55-60 per dozen, sold at Rs80-120 per dozen. Peach gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs135-200 per kg, sold at Rs250-350 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs145-250 per kg, sold at Rs200-500 per kg.