Three kids handed over to child bureau

LAHORE : The city traffic police handed over three children, who ran away from Bahawalpur and came to Lahore, to the Child Protection Bureau.



The children identified as 8-year-old Shahid, 9-year-old Anisa and 12-year-old Zainab ran away from home in Bahawalpur and came to Lahore.

Late at night, traffic warden Kashif found the three children crying on the road. He brought the three children to the traffic sector. The children said that they had come to Lahore for three days and had not eaten anything since morning.

The traffic police have handed over the three children to the Child Protection Bureau. A case was also registered in Bahawalpur regarding the disappearance of the children. The police concerned and the relatives have been informed about the children.

Four thieves arrested

Hanjarwal police have arrested four members of Mukhtar alias Mokha gang and recovered stolen goods. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ejaz, Mukhtar alias Mokha, Yousaf and Abdullah. As many as 32 cases have been traced to them. Police recovered Rs70,000 in cash, microwave oven, dispenser and LCDs.

Three die in accidents

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,184 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, three people died, whereas 1,236 were injured. Out of these, 648 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 588 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Man dies in road accident

A 40-year-old man died in a traffic accident near Kalma Chowk, Gulberg, on Saturday. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding car and he died on the spot. The body was removed to the mortuary by Edhi ambulance.

Man found dead

A 45-year-old man was found dead on Ratigan Road, Lower Mall, on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Hujra Shah Moqeem. The body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.