PU, DRAP sign MoU to work on research, training

LAHORE : Punjab University and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation for research and training in the relevant field and to promote mutually beneficial relations between the two organisations.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Chief Executive Officer DRAP Asim Rauf signed the MoU in a ceremony held at PU here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Principal PU College of Pharmacy Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, eminent dignitaries from Pharmaceutical Industry, secretary PQCB, community pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Consultant, Regulators and faculty members were present.

According to MoU, this collaboration would allow the academia to share its research in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences, for its appropriate utilization by the regulator and other organizations. Main objectives of this collaboration are to support research activities and to equip the future leadership in Pharmacy with theoretical knowledge as well as practical experience in policy and regulatory issues of the Pharmaceutical sector.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that PU has always been working towards encouraging research activities in all sectors. He said that PU College of Pharmacy has world class faculty having PhD and experience in various pharmaceutical technologies and Pharmacy practices and has potential to bridge the industry - academia gap and has taken a number of initiatives to establish strong linkages between the Pharmacy stakeholders for the promotion of Pharmaceutical research.

He said that the MoU will address the research on forthcoming regulatory issues and challenges and transfer of new technologies in pharmaceuticals and will be able to provide market need based professionals. Asim Rauf said that DRAP would provide expertise to Punjab University College of Pharmacy, reciprocally would encourage its faculty and students to undertake research in different areas of the Pharmaceutical sector. He said that under the MoU, DRAP would help in identification of research areas. Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, extended vote of thanks to PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood, DRAP CEO Asim Rauf and other guests.