Minister warns of action against Mukhtiarkars, sub-registrars over bribery complaints

Sindh Interim Revenue Minister Younus Dagha has ordered the deputy commissioners to keep an eye on Mukhtiarkars, sub-registrars and others and solve all pending cases within a week.

Officials said on Saturday the interim minister had issued a new order for Mukhtiarkars, sub-registrars and other staff to resolve all the pending cases within a week and all officers should improve their behaviour towards the public.

Dagha warned that strict action would be taken against clerks, sub-registrars and Mukhtiarkars over complaints of their involvement in demanding bribes from members of the public.

Directives were also issued to deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to implement instructions and every measure should be used for the public interest.

The order issued by the interim minister reads, “All the pending matters must be disposed of promptly within a week’s time. No private person be allowed to handle the official work or deal with the applicants. The behaviour with the applicants and visitors must be courteous and helpful and it may be ensured that no one asks for any money etc. from the applicants or visitors for any officials’ work.

“In case of any complaint received, necessary disciplinary and legal action may be ensured after necessary inquiry and hearing the parties as per rules under intimation to the board.”

It was also ordered that all possible steps be initiated against the ill-reputed subordinate officers and officials under the Sindh Civil Servants Rules 1973. The office premises should be kept neat and clean and official record should be kept in proper manner and an inventory may be maintained properly.

“In pursuance of above, all the deputy commissioners are requested to devote their personal attention and may issue the necessary instructions accordingly to the offices of the Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Sub-Registrars to ensure strict compliance of above-mentioned directives and a fortnightly progress report may be submitted on regular basis, to this Board for kind perusal of the Honorable Minister Revenue Sindh.”

The assistant commissioners and inspectors were directed to be vigilant and active in their areas of jurisdiction and extend all the possible assistance to the public so that their grievances could be resolved promptly in the best interest of government work.