Mexico extradites El Chapo’s son to US

WASHINGTON: Mexico on Friday extradited the son of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to the United States to face narcotics charges, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, also known as “El Raton” or “The Mouse,” was indicted earlier this year on drug trafficking charges linked to the fentanyl crisis plaguing the United States.

His father was convicted in 2019 of running what was believed to be the world´s biggest narcotics syndicate and is serving life in a supermax prison in the state of Colorado. Garland hailed the extradition as “the most recent step in the Justice Department´s effort to attack every aspect of the cartel´s operations.”

“The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country.” The White House also lauded the extradition as part of “ongoing cooperation” with Mexico, a sign the administration of President Joe Biden is eager to get past the friction with Mexico over antinarcotics efforts.