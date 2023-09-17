 
September 17, 2023
Greece is facing climate change war: PM

By AFP
September 17, 2023

ATHENS: “Greece is facing a war in a time of peace,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday in Thessaloniki days after deadly flash floods.

“Over a two-week period, we experienced the worst wildfire and the worst floods in our history,” he added.