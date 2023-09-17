Greece is facing climate change war: PM

KAMPALA: Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held talks on Saturday with Uganda’s veteran President...
BRUSSELS: The EU said Saturday that its top official Ursula von der Leyen would visit the Italian island of...
LOS ANGELES: The number of people thought to have died in the fast-moving wildfire that tore through part of Hawaii...
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden, America’s oldest president, received support from an unexpected ally over his age: Donald...
LOS ANGELES: The US state of California sued five of the world’s largest oil companies on Friday, alleging the firms...
GENEVA: A Swiss cost-of-living demonstration called by unions and leftist parties, seeking wage rises and pension...