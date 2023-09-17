Most youths of Pakistani origin in Britain not pursuing education: report

Pakistani youth wait for their turn for a Capital Development Authority (CDA) job entry test in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Among the British youth aged 16 to 24, the majority of young people of Pakistani origin are neither employed nor engaged in any education or training programme, reveal the statistics of the British government from 2017 to 2019. These statistics were collected during the annual population survey. According to the government statistics, an average of 11.5% of young people aged 16 to 24 in the UK are neither in education nor in employment. Among these young people, the highest percentage is of Pakistani-origin youths, which is 14.3%, followed by 12% Bangladeshi-origin youths, 11.7% British white, 11.5% black, while 11.3% are British youths from other Asian countries.

It has been noted in the government statistics that Indian and Chinese youths between the ages of 16 and 24 have the lowest rate of disengagement from education, training and employment compared to other nationalities living in the UK. The rate is 7.3 percent in Indian-origin youths and 4.5 percent in Chinese youths respectively.