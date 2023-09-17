Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted: 12th Rabiul Awwal to be celebratedon 29th

ISLAMABAD: The moon of Rabiul Awwal 1445 Hijri was not sighted in the country, after which the 1st of Rabiul Awwal will be on Monday, September 18.
A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs to see the moon. While holding a press conference after the meeting, the chairman said that there was no evidence of sighting of the moon from any place in the country. So it was unanimously decided that the 1st of Rabiul Awwal will be on Monday, September 18. He said the 12th of Rabiul Awwal will be on September 29.
