Massive fuel price hike to multiply woes of masses already reeling from inflation

This picture taken on January 30, 2023, shows a man filling petrol in his motorcycle at a gasoline station in Pakistan's port city of Karachi. — AFP

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The unprecedented raise in petrol price by Rs41 per liter through the last two hikes will push up inflationary pressures up to 30-32 percent in September against 27.4 percent for August 2023.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) will go up by at least three percent to a maximum of five percent in September 2023 mainly because of two reasons i.e. unprecedented surge in POL prices and a lower base effect.

The oil prices in the international market are going up owing to supply cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia as well as a demand push from China, keeping in view the recent stimulus package to accelerate its economic growth. If the Brent Crude prices further escalate, the CPI-based inflation might go up in months ahead.

Top official sources said in background discussions that the caretakers in the last month had hiked the petrol price three times to the tune of Rs58.4 per liter; on August 16 they jacked up the petrol price by Rs17.50 per liter, on September 1 by Rs14.91, and on September 16 by Rs26.02 per liter.

On account of the lower base, the official data shows that in last year September 2022, there was the lowest monthly inflation of 23.2 percent. The CPI Index fell by 1.15 percent by August 21 which is the lowest. This is mainly because of a 65.3 percent fall in electricity prices from August 21 to September 22.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has incorporated a flawed methodology to incorporate electricity tariffs for gauging CPI-based inflation on account of base tariff and fuel price adjustments. When there was much hue and cry over inflated electricity bills last month, the PBS data was showing that the electricity prices had reduced.

The petroleum prices possessed weightage of almost 4.6 percent in the CPI-based index; however, its multiplier effect in the shape of transportation fares will hike inflation in months ahead because the transportation authorities will hike fares. So, the CPI-based data might surge in fares by next month.

Former Ministry of Finance adviser Dr Khaqan Najeeb, when contacted by The News, said there are many factors that affect inflation in Pakistan. They include aggregate demand of goods and services outpacing supply.

The increase in prices of commodities globally has a more pronounced effect in Pakistan, which is heavily dependent on imports like petroleum products, edible oil, machinery, food, vehicles, mobiles and industrial raw materials, he said.

In Pakistan, imports account for more than 25 percent of GDP. An uptick in administered energy prices, including petroleum prices, and the impact of a weakening rupee and imposition of nearly Rs60 Petroleum Development Levy, have pushed inflation higher. In Pakistan, weak productivity levels and supply-side disruptions due to floods have also had an affect in pushing inflation higher.

He explained growth in money supply is also a key determinant of long-term inflation in Pakistan. Continued high fiscal deficits near eight percent over the last three years, pushing higher government borrowings, have also played a significant role in the increased inflationary trend. Managing inflation beyond monetary tightening is a key challenge for the government to give relief to the people. In this regard, it is important to do vigilant supply-side monitoring of key food items to bring down food inflation.

The government must ensure the supply of cheaper fuels, ensure that there is no undervaluation of the rupee, and curtail expenditures to bring down the fiscal deficit for FY24. Long-run measures should include reform of the energy sector and improving productivity, especially in the agriculture sector, he concluded.

Meanwhile, public transporters have increased fares by 15 to 20 percent.

Public transporters have increased fares from Lahore by Rs300 to Rs400. Fare from Lahore to Karachi has been hiked from Rs6,600 to Rs7,000, Lahore to Rawalpindi from Rs2,000 to Rs2,200, and Lahore to Peshawar from Rs2,500 to Rs2,750. Similarly, fare from Lahore to Quetta has been increased from Rs4,400 to Rs4,650 while fare of Murree from Lahore has been increased from Rs2,400 to Rs2,650.

Passengers traveling for different destinations showed their concern saying that after the increase in prices of petroleum products, common man will have to suffer more.

On the other hand, sources related to transporters said that they had to increase the fares after the increase in petroleum prices and spare parts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways is also said to have been mulling an increase in fares of all passenger trains.

On the other hand, Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha took a strong exception to historical hike in fuel prices and sharp increase in prices of consumer items.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, they said that living cost of a common man has become much higher and very difficult since it was already adversely hitting the affordability of middle and lower middle classes of Pakistanis. They said the interim government has increased fuel prices on the dictation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) without consideration and realising that in a country where almost half of the population lives below the poverty line, it would badly affect the life of a common man.

“These continuous soaring prices of petrol and electricity have caused great unrest and frustration among the people,” they said, adding that it has shaken the faith and trust of the people in the government since their life has become very hard in real terms, and increase in prices of daily items has seriously affected everyone. The interim government has failed to understand the miseries of peoples, they added.

They reiterated earlier demand of the PBC for immediate withdrawal of the privileges, high packages, free fuel, electricity and gas facilities available to bureaucracy, ministers and other government functionaries.

They further demanded that protocol and security staff and vehicles of the government functionaries should also be reduced due to current worst economic situation of the country. Other undue expenses should also be reduced instead to further burdening the common man.

The elite class should also sacrifice and the government should take immediate and concrete practical steps to control this inflationary pressure and economic crisis to provide relief to common man.

Meanwhile, Judicial Activism Panel has challenged the increase in prices of petroleum products in the Lahore High Court. In the petition, the caretaker federal government has been made a party.

The petitioner said there was no mechanism to determine the prices of products, praying the court to nullify the increase in the prices.