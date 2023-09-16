Court orders Rs2,000 fine for violating one-way rule

LAHORE: The Lahore High The court on Friday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs2,000 on motorists violationing the one-way rule.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim has issued the order while hearing petitions seeking measures against smog. The court directed the police to place barriers of concrete on the roads to control violation of one-way by motorists especially motorcyclists. The judge observed that issuing challans (fine tickets) to smoky vehicles was not enough and suggested confiscation of such vehicles on subsequent violations.

Justice Karim took exception to development projects launched by the caretaker government of Punjab in Lahore. The judge questioned the launching of new projects during the period of September to January, which is a peak time of smog.

“So many development projects are being inaugurated as if the caretaker government would contest the next general election,” the judge expressed his astonishment. He observed that new projects should be initiated in the month of February keeping in view their impact on the environment. He pointed out that greenbelts had been removed for widening of Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in Johar Town.

A legal adviser for the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sought time to file a report on the matter. Meanwhile, the PHA’s additional director general tendered an apology and requested the court to withdraw a show cause notice for contempt proceedings.