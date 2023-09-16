Three alleged IS militants killed

PESHAWAR: Three militants of the Islamic State (IS) were killed during an encounter with the Counter-Terrorism Department in Faqir Baba Ziarat in Khazana on Friday, police officials said.

An official said that an encounter took place in the limits of the Khazana Police Station with terrorists during an operation launched after a tip-off about the presence of the IS militants in the area.He added that the encounter continued for over 30 minutes during which three unidentified militants were killed while a few others managed to escape. All the cops remained unharmed during the firing.

The officials added that the police recovered hand grenades, automatic weapons and other ammunition from the spot. The CTD officials later on Friday evening said that all the three killed terrorists were identified from their cards as Afghan nationals who were living in Peshawar for long.

The official said two of them were brothers identified as Arif and Muhammad sons of Habib while the third one was identified as Shamsur Rehman.