‘Livestock sector issues to be resolved’

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a round table dialogue on Livestock Development in Pakistan at City Campus where Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Prof Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik assured stakeholders of government's full commitment for promptly resolving their problems.

Provincial Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad, UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, University of Education VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur VC Prof Dr M Sajjad Khan, Acting Animal Husbandry Commissioner Khalid Ashfaque addressed the dialogue. A number of stakeholders from public and private sectors from across the country including academicians, researchers, professionals and representatives from poultry, dairy & meat industries were also present on this occasion.

The dialogue participants gave their recommendations and suggestions addressing major challenges, constraints, disease surveillance for the development of poultry, meat and dairy sectors. Prof Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik said that agriculture sector is the backbone of our country and the development of agriculture, livestock, dairy and poultry sectors are the priority of the present government. He said that foot and mouth disease is a major issue and it is the responsibility of the scientists to work on war footing for prevention of this disease. He said the dialogue recommendations/suggestions will be taken up seriously.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said it is direly needed to focus on local breeds’ improvement, prevention of deadly diseases and crops farming through hybrid seeds and enhancement of fodder production in Punjab. He said that the Punjab Livestock Department established disease-free compartments in Punjab where a large number of animals are given free vaccination. Punjab has also imposed traceability emergency for the benefit of livestock farming community. He said that livestock sector has great potential for the uplift of national economy, he added. Prof Dr Nasim said that UVAS is working very closely with livestock, poultry, dairy, meat, food industries and related sectors. He said that the aim of the dialogue is to foster an engaging and insightful discussion around the critical topic for the development of livestock sector. He said that UVAS in collaboration with the Livestock Department has recently established livestock policy. Prof Talat Pasha said that an enabling environment is required for the poultry, meat and dairy industry to grow. He said that if there is growth in industry, there will be food security and employment generation. Poultry stakeholders called for solving the problem of soybean import and immediate release of consignments from the ports after their biosafety testing. They also demanded withdrawal of tax on raw chicken/poultry. Meat stakeholders demanded implementation of Animal Slaughter Control Act and stopping of increasing trend of female cattle slaughtering to save livestock sector. They also suggested strengthening of quarantine department and stopping of interprovincial livestock movement.

The meat stakeholders also called for using quality bulls to promote local breeds. The dairy stakeholders demanded ban on the import of dry milk (whey powder) to boost local dairy industry. They also demanded de-capping of milk price. They also suggested electricity tariff rate for livestock industry should be as being charged from the agriculture sector.